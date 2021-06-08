Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

BMO opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

