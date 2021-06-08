Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 0.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Booking by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,705,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $7.73 on Tuesday, reaching $2,306.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,959. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,358.34. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.