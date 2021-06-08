Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Buys 1,862 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1,393.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 194,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,909. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.