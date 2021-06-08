Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 5.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.10. 55,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

