Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 36,253 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,253 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,000.

NYSEARCA:VNM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 76,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,577. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

