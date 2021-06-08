Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 305 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPO opened at $71.03 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74.

