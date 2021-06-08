Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

