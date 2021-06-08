Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 179.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,776,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

