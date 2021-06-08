Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,815 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $180,913,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $119,449,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $147.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

