Barclays Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $6.00 on Friday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

