Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.45. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

