Barings LLC Acquires New Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,213,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

