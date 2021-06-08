Barings LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

