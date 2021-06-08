Barings LLC Purchases 300 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,655 shares of company stock valued at $745,678. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.85. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

