Barings LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 1,638.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Trimble by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.