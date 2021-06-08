Barings LLC Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock valued at $40,153,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $389.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.58.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

