Barings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

NYSE SQ opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 305.57, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,445,314 shares of company stock valued at $337,843,402 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

