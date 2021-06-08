Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $39.11 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

