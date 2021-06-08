Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at Royal Bank of Canada

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.67.

TSE:BTE opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

