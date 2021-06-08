Belden (NYSE:BDC) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.97

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $54.97, with a volume of 3064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Belden by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Belden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Belden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

