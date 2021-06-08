Beowulf 24 Hour Volume Reaches $303.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.51 million and $303.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00994391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.69 or 0.09668859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00050988 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

