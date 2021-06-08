BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

