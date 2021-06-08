BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Henry Schein by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Henry Schein by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

