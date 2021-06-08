Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 202,333 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

