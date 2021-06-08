Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 205.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $14,373,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 295,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

