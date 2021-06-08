Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,696.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock worth $7,154,026. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $327.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.07. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.47 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 3.14.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

