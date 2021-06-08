Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,400 shares of company stock worth $11,739,946. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.52. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.