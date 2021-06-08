Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after buying an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 4,067.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,066,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,229,000 after buying an additional 2,016,827 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 398.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 1,302,176 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $44,963,000. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

