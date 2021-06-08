Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $79,548,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.21. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

