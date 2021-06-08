Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 1,902 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $220,118.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,931.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew M. Bilunas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Matthew M. Bilunas sold 21 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,556.54.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,497. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.23 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

