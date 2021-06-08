Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,942,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 151,011 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,143. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.