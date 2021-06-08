Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 14,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKQ traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 61,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,026. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96.

