Bickling Financial Services Inc. Has $567,000 Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,106. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.