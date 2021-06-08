Bickling Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,132 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,162,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,048. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.48.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.