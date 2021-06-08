Bickling Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,323 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 46,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,479. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

