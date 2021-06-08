Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Quiet Period Will End on June 8th

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:BSKYU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of BSKYU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. Unit Company Profile

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

