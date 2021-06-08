Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $395.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $265.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.79.

Shares of BIIB opened at $395.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

