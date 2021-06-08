Birdchain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $113,719.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Birdchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $553,628.72 and $113,719.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00976398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.70 or 0.09814673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051449 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,564,867 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

