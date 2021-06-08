Bitcashpay Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Bitcashpay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $2.79 million and $237,838.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00026424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00985939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.00 or 0.09788333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050259 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

