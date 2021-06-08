Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2,909.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00194491 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001345 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.