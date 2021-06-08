BitcoinHD (BHD) Achieves Market Cap of $11.35 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $11.35 million and $3.05 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00005564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00245603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00225296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.01224561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.01 or 1.00623908 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

