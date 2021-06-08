BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 76.4% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 76.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.46 million and $8,349.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.89 or 0.00400301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00253472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00148144 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004969 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

