BitGreen (BITG) Market Capitalization Hits $3.12 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, BitGreen has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on exchanges. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $1,910.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00069060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00044717 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00258720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00037847 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

