BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 4,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 310,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

