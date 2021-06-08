BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 4,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 310,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.16.
BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,907,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,560,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,104,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
