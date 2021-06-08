BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

NYSE BJ opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827,525.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

