BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.55% of Boise Cascade worth $389,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.