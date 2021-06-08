BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 361,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Barnes Group worth $375,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.90.

Barnes Group stock opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

