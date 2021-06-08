BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of O-I Glass worth $365,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

OI stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

