BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.33% of South Jersey Industries worth $371,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

