BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $384,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.69. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

